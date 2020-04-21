Three St. Mary Parish Catholic School students took home top honors at this year’s Derby Optimist Club oratorical scholarship contest.
Zuzana Lewis, Ben Strunk, and Gabriella Roberts took home 1st, 2nd, and 3rd respectively. Lewis, an eighth grader at St. Mary, received a $500 scholarship from the Optimist Club as the top prize. Lewis will compete next in the zone level contest, which will likely be held over Zoom.
The contest’s 2020 topic was “Just Imagine a World Without Boundaries.” The contest – which was held in March, just days before COVID-19 countermeasures closed down many public events – included many speeches about the coronavirus outbreak, Bruce Quantic said. Quantic is the Derby Optimist Club chairman. Other participants took a different approach.
“Several of them said, ‘We do need boundaries, because if we cross them, we’re in real trouble,’” Quantic said. “Highway boundaries, city boundaries, do not enter boundaries … the kids were very innovative.”
Lewis’s speech focused on her grandfather, who came from a poor background, Quantic said.
“It didn't limit him in any way, and he went on to become a principal and superintendent of a fairly large school district,” Quantic said.
Lewis’s speech demonstrated that though it seemed like her grandfather was stuck behind boundaries, hard work and perseverance meant those boundaries could be overcome, Quantic said.
In addition to her scholarship, Lewis took home a Derby Optimist Club medal. The other winners took home a certificate.
The Derby Optimist Club oratorical contest is an annual event that dates all the way back to 1959. Quantic, who has been chairman for a number of years, said he was relieved the timing worked out to allow them to hold the contest this year.
“We feel really lucky we got it in.”