Optimistic picture painted for Derby, area finances

Hearing a report on the 2021 budget from Director of Finance Jean Epperson at its March 22 meeting, the Derby City Council also got a look at the bigger picture in the region from Jeremy Hill, Director of Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Business Development and Research.
While Hill has voiced concerns regarding the region and state’s economy in the recent past, he noted general optimism for at least the rest of 2022. With the global economy in expansion mode (at least prior to the Russia-Ukraine crisis), he noted that was a good sign for Kansas.
Home prices and wealth are increasing, with Hill expecting the former to stick around, with only inflation slowing that progress down.
City Manager Kiel Mangus questioned Hill about vehicle pricing and availability, given issues Derby has dealt with, and he stated the issue now is for that market to catch up with the demand of customers.
As for the job market, Hill pointed out that Kansas bounced back to full employment faster than neighboring Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri. While incomes are going up, the growing gap between those rising and minimum wage is a concern.
“We do not have a labor problem; we have a wage problem,” Hill said. “If you want labor, you have to increase wages.”
Employees leaving multiple part-time jobs for a full-time job is a good sign of upward mobility, but that leaves those minimum wage positions to be filled.
The city of Derby, meanwhile, entered 2021 in excellent financial shape thanks in part to the growing retail trend Hill also highlighted.
Derby got a boost from a revised budget nearly $2 million over projections. The city had $900,000 less in expenses (partly due to turnover) and a little over $800,000 more in revenue – the majority coming from sales tax.
Collections from the countywide one-cent sales tax increased by 17.5%, bringing in $5.4 million in revenue, while the Derby Difference half-cent sales tax was up 12.2% in 2021. It’s a rate of growth Epperson noted she has not seen in 22 years.
“Derby’s got a pretty good sales tax base that’s growing over time. It’s a viable resource,” Mangus said. “It’s a good revenue source for us; an important one.”
Property taxes levied play a role in the amount of county sales tax revenue Derby receives, helping that number grow. Increasing valuation also helps the city maintain its mill levy rate, which has not increased over one mill at least 15 years. As long as that continues, Mangus foresees the budget staying as a net positive.
Having “money in the bank” (though not earning as it has with past interest rates) and a conservative debt management policy, Derby finds itself on solid financial footing looking ahead to the 2023 budget process.
Inflation and long-term funding for the fire department are among the challenges the city will have to address in the near future, as well as a five-year plan showing Derby in “red ink” in 2025 and beyond.
Heading into the second year of the Revenue Neutral Rate Hearings, staff noted the city council does have the option to back off the initial mill levy set by its final budget hearing in August.
Should a city exceed the amount of revenue brought in the previous year, an RNR hearing is required, and with the growth Derby is experiencing Mangus pointed out that is almost a given. The revenue is increased in line with the rising property valuation in order to keep the mill levy flat and not raise taxes.
With the growing list of items the city has to consider funding, the council was in agreement with staff on messaging to paint a clear picture on the budgeting increase to match the city’s expansion.
“I think that’s what we need to focus on as a council,” said council member Rick Coleman, “to show that to the citizens that ‘hey, we’re taking advantage of the additional revenue by investing it in the growth of the city.’”
Budget workshops for 2023 will start in June.