The Derby Optimist Club recently honored students from each school within the USD 260 boundaries with the Outstanding Student of the Year awards. Each school was asked to select the student who best represented the Optimist creed to honor this year.
Outstanding Students of the Year for 2023 included Owen Beeler (Cooper), Chloe Dowell (Derby Hills), Talon Hernandez (El Paso), Areli Rodriquez (Oaklawn), Kate Lyman (Park Hill), Henry Ayalla (Stone Creek), Alan Tovar (Swaney), Emily Boerste (Tanglewood), Axel Camacho (Wineteer), Samantha Galloway (Derby Middle School), Ainsley Wood (Derby North Middle School), Kayce Shulte (Derby High School) and Madi Grady (DHS).