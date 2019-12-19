Local upperclassmen have a chance at a scholarship by putting their writing skills to the test.
The Derby Optimist Club is currently accepting applications for the 2019-2020 Optimist International essay contest, which requires students to answer a question in a paper.
This year, contestants are asked to respond to the question: “Is optimism the key to achieving the dreams you imagine?”
Contestants must be a high school junior or senior in Derby or Haysville. The Derby Optimist Club will select a local winner, who will receive a $500 scholarship and a chance to compete for $2,500 at the state level.
Judy Morris, president of the Derby Optimist Club, said the contest provides an opportunity for students to be creative and pursue possible scholarships at the same time.
“Young students today have so many fresh ideas about the world and their future,” Morris said. “As optimists, it is our goal to encourage them and do what we can to bring out the best in each of them.”
Students can apply for the contest or find out more by contacting their school’s counselor, or by contacting Derby Optimist Club Chairman Jim Morris at 316-516-1186.
Essays are due by Feb. 7.
The Derby Optimist Club has been participating in the annual essay contest for over 40 years and has been active in the community since 1968.