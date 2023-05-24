DHS Interns

DHS interns (left to right) Londyn Lindsey, Kylar Minton and Colby Morgan work to help a fellow student sign up for a Panther Checking Account at the Citizens Bank location inside the high school. The bank internship is one of several work-based learning opportunities available to qualifying high school students.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Preparing students to find a career that matches their interest is the focus of the Work-Based Learning curriculum in the Derby school district. 

According to Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, the topic of career matching can begin in elementary school with career awareness events – such as a guest speaker, a field trip to a college or university or to a local business. Older students will experience career exploration where they can job shadow, have mock interviews and receive career mentoring. 

