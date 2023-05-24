Preparing students to find a career that matches their interest is the focus of the Work-Based Learning curriculum in the Derby school district.
According to Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent of curriculum, the topic of career matching can begin in elementary school with career awareness events – such as a guest speaker, a field trip to a college or university or to a local business. Older students will experience career exploration where they can job shadow, have mock interviews and receive career mentoring.
In the spring semester of their junior year, students who are on track to graduate can take part in a paid youth internship.
This can take shape in many forms including current students in Americorp who tutor students at local elementary schools, summer jobs and internships with the city of Derby’s maintenance department and working in the Citizens Bank branch at Derby High School.
All internships must follow criteria defined by the Kansas Department of Education for the students to receive class credit and typically involve some sort of presentation or report about the internship.
Other students may pursue an entrepreneurship option, such as working in the student-led coffee shop at Derby High School.
Participation in a work-based learning opportunity is not a guarantee for every junior. Students must apply for the job and go through a job interview after successfully completing classes in the related fields prior to participating.
Often, the internships are in fields that are experiencing labor shortages such as child care, teaching and maintenance.
The Citizens Bank branch at Derby High School is the longest running work-based opportunity for students. It originally began in 2011 as a Verus Bank location. In order to be selected to work in the bank, students must fill out an application, go through a background check and even learn basic banking regulations before they can be hired to work. They must also complete accounting courses before becoming eligible.
The city of Derby has worked with district staff in the curriculum department to create specific job descriptions for the student-filled openings, including street sweeper, grounds maintenance and lab tech aide. Students are paid $12.50/hour and work a few hours during the school day.
To make sure the internship is meeting the requirements of the work-based learning program, an ombudsman is used to introduce the student to the employer and assist the employer in completing an evaluation of the student for class credit.
Wichita State University partners with the district for an articulated teaching pathway program. Students start with teacher observation in the classroom and then a teaching internship where they design an activity for students similar to a practicum. The students get to see their activity implemented and report on its effectiveness.
Putnam-Jackson said the program is willing to work with any interested Derby businesses that want to participate. Sandy Barton, career exploration education leader for the district, is the point of contact for local business interested in the program.