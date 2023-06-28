Toy Run 2022

Riders take off from Derby Fire Station 81 as part of the sixth annual Operation Holiday Toy Run, which drew more riders and more support in 2022 to make for another successful event.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The American Legion Family Post 408 is sponsoring the seventh annual Operation Holiday Derby Toy/Poker Run on July 8. Kickstands up at 9:30 a.m., last bike out at 10 a.m. The best hand wins $200; the lowest hand wins $100. Food will be available at noon, and the silent auction ends at 2:30 p.m.

The route will start at the Derby Fire Department (715 Madison Ave.) and end at the American Legion Family Post 408 building (120 E. Washington Ave). All motorcycles, three-wheelers and cars are welcome to participate.

