The American Legion Family Post 408 is sponsoring the seventh annual Operation Holiday Derby Toy/Poker Run on July 8. Kickstands up at 9:30 a.m., last bike out at 10 a.m. The best hand wins $200; the lowest hand wins $100. Food will be available at noon, and the silent auction ends at 2:30 p.m.
The route will start at the Derby Fire Department (715 Madison Ave.) and end at the American Legion Family Post 408 building (120 E. Washington Ave). All motorcycles, three-wheelers and cars are welcome to participate.