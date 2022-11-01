Derby Operation Holiday, which serves low income individuals and families within USD 260 boundaries, is set to start taking applications soon. For those who qualify, the organization provides food, vouchers for perishable food items to individuals and families, and toys to children.
In-person registration events will be held at the Oaklawn Community Center Nov. 7 (noon-5 p.m.), Nov. 8 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and Nov. 9 (1-6 p.m.) and at the USD 260 Administrative Center Nov. 10 (1-7 p.m.). Online registration began Nov. 1 and is available at derbyoperationholiday.org, along with more information.