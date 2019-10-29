Registration for Operation Holiday 2019 opens in November.
Derby Operation Holiday, a nonprofit organization, helps provide food assistance for families in need and gifts for children ages 0-14 in the USD 260 school district during the holiday season.
Families seeking assistance this year will have the opportunity to register between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 at three different locations.
The two locations in Derby will only be open for a portion of the registration period.
Derby Recreation Center’s Greteman Room will be open for registration from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. The senior center will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Oaklawn Community Center, 2937 E. Oaklawn, Wichita, will be open from Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Nov. 12 and 14; hours will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 and 15.
Applicants must be a resident of USD 260 aged 17 or older and a member of the applying family or household.
Applicants will need to bring proof of ID, proof of address, proof of income from the last two months, proof of social security number for every family member registering, along with basic information such as a telephone number and birthdates.
Visit www.derbyoperationholiday.org for more details.