Derby Operation Holiday had another big year in 2022, reporting it was able to help 135 families and 337 children (ages 18 and younger) within the USD 260 boundaries.
Distributions were handed out ahead of Christmas and families served received boxes of food that included donated turkeys from the Derby Police Department, Sig’s ground beef and other basic necessities. Children received toys and gift cards. The organization also served 76 senior citizens in low-income housing, providing blankets, warm weather accessories, and donations for their activity rooms.