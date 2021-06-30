The fifth annual Operation Holiday Derby Toy Run/Poker Run will kick off at 9:30 a.m. July 10 at Fire Station 81 (715 E. Madison Ave.). The last bike is scheduled to leave the fire station at 10 a.m. and return by 2:30 p.m.
Cards will handed out at each stop. Best hand in the poker run will win $200 and lowest hand will win $100.
A silent auction will be held at Fire Station 81 through 3 p.m. Food will be available after 1 p.m. Individuals must be 21 or older for the auction/raffle. The annual toy run is sponsored by American Legion Family Post 408 Derby-Haysville in support of Operation Holiday Derby.
Registration is $10 with a toy and $20 without by July 3 and $15/$25 after that.