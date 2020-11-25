With Thanksgiving just a day away, that means the next season – the giving season – is almost here.
Derby Operation Holiday has already started preparations for its 2020 efforts. Registration is now closed for the program seeking to help needy individuals and families within USD 260 during the Christmas holiday season, with 209 families signing up this year (nearly identical to 2019 numbers). However, donation efforts are still going strong for Operation Holiday – with the program seeking both food assistance and gifts for those in need around Derby this Christmas.
“In the past, just about everybody has had jobs. Their income just wasn’t big enough to get by as easily,” Operation Holiday Co-Chair Becky Eppler said. “This year, I noticed even the short time I was doing registration, we had several people who were unemployed with no income this year, so that was a difference.”
Outside of that change, Eppler also noted because of the pandemic there are less donation boxes being set up around the community. A total of 117 (with 42 in the schools) were set up last year, while 32 donation boxes have gone out this year.
Those 32 boxes do not include those in the schools, but Eppler said those are typically for students to utilize – and there are fewer there as well with the middle school and high school recently moving to remote learning.
Given the limited donation boxes, Operation Holiday moved to implement a drive-thru donation opportunity at Woodlawn United Methodist Church this year, which Eppler said was well received. The donation drive-thru brought in food, toys and monetary donations as well. It was so successful Eppler said organizers are looking into doing it again next year.
“We had many people donate there, and I think they all appreciated the ease of just pulling up and having someone pick up their donations,” Eppler said.
Additionally, Operation Holiday recently received a $2,500 donation from the Derby Community Foundation and there will also be a fundraising drive Nov. 25 at the local Chick-fil-A – with a portion of sales being turned into a monetary donation for the program.
Currently, Operation Holiday is seeking both food donations (mac and cheese, soup, jello, etc.) and gift donations for children ages 1-14 (ranging from games to blankets to socks). While there is not necessarily an overall goal or threshold that needs to be reached, Eppler said a total of 17,845 food items were collected in 2019 – giving out everything that is collected each year.
“Bigger families receive more of course than smaller families,” Eppler said, “and we try to divide up what we have based on that.”
Donations will continue to be collected through Dec. 3, when the boxes will be picked up from their locations around town.
Even as Operation Holiday has had to adapt due to COVID-19, Eppler said she is not expecting any less from the Derby community this year as far as giving efforts. The people of Derby have always supported Operation Holiday – something that holds plenty of significance for the families the program seeks to serve.
“People are just bowled over by how much we’re able to give them, and it’s due to the generosity of everybody who lives in Derby. They’re so giving and that enables us to give so much to them. The people who receive our help are just amazed. Some of them are close to tears,” Eppler said. “We didn’t know what this year would look like with all the changes with COVID and we were a little worried, but Derby has stepped up as usual and we just hope that continues.”