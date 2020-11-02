Registration for Derby Operation Holiday 2020 will open on Nov. 9, with qualifying low income individuals or families within USD 260 able to sign up for the program – which provides food, vouchers and toys for children – at that time.
Operation Holiday volunteers will be at the Derby Recreation Commission’s Greteman Room from 1 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 for registration, while individuals and families can also register Nov. 10-13 at the Oaklawn Community Center (noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 and 12 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11 and 13).
For more information on the program, including eligibility guidelines, visit www.derbyoperationholiday.org.