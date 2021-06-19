Following the Fourth of July festivities to be held on July 3, some local organizations will be welcoming visitors as part of the holiday.
Derby’s Fire Station 81 will host an open house from 10:30 a.m. to noon (following the Derby VFW’s parade) at 715 E. Madison Ave. Firefighters will have fire trucks on display along with the Fire Safety House.
Additionally, the Derby Historical Museum (710 E. Market) will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 3. Parade attendees are encouraged to stop by afterward. Admission is free.