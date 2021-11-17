The city of Derby will host a community open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 30 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park. The intent of the open house is to provide more information to the public about the businesses that could build in Derby as part of the proposed final phase of the STAR bond project.
City staff and members of Derby Destination Development (and other business partners) will be available to answer questions about the proposed development that would include a Crystal Lagoons aquatic attraction, hotel, glamorous camping site and more.
A public hearing regarding the STAR bond project’s proposed final phase is scheduled during the Derby City Council meeting on Dec. 14.