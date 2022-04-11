Derby Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire call at The Fairways apartment complex (2425 N. Newberry) at 4:39 a.m. April 11, with firefighters rescuing one victim from the scene.
Working to contain the blaze, firefighters discovered a disoriented male in his mid-40s in a smoke-charged apartment. Firefighters quickly evacuated the occupant and started medical care. The victim was transported to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital with critical smoke inhalation injuries and later released.
The fire was contained to a top floor apartment in one of the units, though water damage affected the apartments below. Crews were on scene for an hour and a half. The cause is still under investigation by the Derby Fire Department.
Other departments responding and assisting through auto-aid agreements included McConnell Air Force Base, Mulvane, Sedgwick County and Wichita.