Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1300 block of E. Brookfield Lane in Derby at approximately 8:58 p.m. on April 23. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman pinned under a vehicle.
Derby Police reported the driver, a 74-year-old female, was picking up a passenger on Brookfield Lane. She got out of the vehicle, which she believed to be in park, upon arrival. With the vehicle still in reverse, it backed up and hit the driver as she exited.
The woman was extricated from the scene and transported to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. She died shortly after arriving at the hospital from injuries suffered in the accident. No name has been released yet as Derby PD works to notify next-of-kin.