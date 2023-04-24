A child was killed, and a woman is in critical condition following a car crash at the QuickTrip at the 1400 block of N. Nelson Drive on April 24.
According to Derby Fire Department Chief John Turner, at 5:19 p.m., the Derby Fire Department received a call of a vehicle fire at the location with a victim inside.
A vehicle traveling on Meadowlark left the road, collided with a vehicle that was being filled with gas in the QuickTrip parking lot, which sparked the fire.
When the Fire Department arrived on the scene, the car that was pumping gas was on fire, and the victim inside the vehicle was deceased. The adult victim was in critical condition. The fuel pump was turned off to save any more potential damage.
“The employee at QuickTrip was heads up and shut off the fuel pump,” Turner said. “It potentially saved a lot more damage.”
Derby Fire Department worked to extinguish the vehicle and the overhang, which was on fire above the vehicle. The Mulvane Fire Department, Sedgwick County Fire Department and Hazmat Unit arrived to aid to control the scene.
Once the fire was extinguished, the hazmat unit worked to absorb the runoff of gasoline before it went into a storm sewer.
The Derby Fire Department had left the scene around 7:20 p.m., but the Police Department was still analyzing the scene. According to Turner, the QuickTrip location will likely be closed for the remainder of the night, and the debris will be cleared.
At 5:24 p.m., the City of Derby announced that Meadowlark from K-15 to Buckner would be closed, and drivers were encouraged to see an alternate route. The road was still closed as of 6:20 p.m.
