QT crash scene

A vehicle collided with a vehicle that was filling up with gas, which sparked a fatal fire on April 24.  

 BY CODY FRIESEN sports@derbyinformer.com

A child was killed, and a woman is in critical condition following a car crash at the QuickTrip at the 1400 block of N. Nelson Drive on April 24.

According to Derby Fire Department Chief John Turner, at 5:19 p.m., the Derby Fire Department received a call of a vehicle fire at the location with a victim inside. 

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.