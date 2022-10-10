Crime Scene
A wreck that occurred just outside of Derby in the early morning hours of Oct. 10 left one dead and one injured.

The accident happened at approximately 7 a.m. Oct. 10 at the intersection of Highway K-15 and 55th Street South. According to reports from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign at the intersection. Stop signs are posted for east and westbound traffic on 55th Street at the intersection.

