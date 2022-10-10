A wreck that occurred just outside of Derby in the early morning hours of Oct. 10 left one dead and one injured.
The accident happened at approximately 7 a.m. Oct. 10 at the intersection of Highway K-15 and 55th Street South. According to reports from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, a white Chevy Silverado was heading west on 55th Street and ran the stop sign at the intersection. Stop signs are posted for east and westbound traffic on 55th Street at the intersection.
Shortly after entering the intersection, the truck was struck by a Subaru SUV traveling southbound on K-15.
The 57-year-old driver of the Silverado died at the scene according the sheriff’s office personnel. The 30-year-old driver of the Subaru was transported to a local hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. Names of those involved have not been released at this time.
K-15 was shut down for a couple hours as crews investigated the crash, with circumstances remaining under investigation by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.