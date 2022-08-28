Derby Shooting Scene

Derby Police responded to a shooting at 1215 N. Westview in the early morning hours on Aug. 28.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

A 28-year-old man died in connection with a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 28 in Derby.

Derby Police and emergency medical crews responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 28. Once on scene, Derby PD found several witnesses and one individual, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Shooting POI
0
3
2
3
7