A 28-year-old man died in connection with a shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Aug. 28 in Derby.
Derby Police and emergency medical crews responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview shortly before 3 a.m. on Aug. 28. Once on scene, Derby PD found several witnesses and one individual, an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, identified as Raul Aguilar III, was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died. Derby PD reported Aguilar was not a resident of the property where the shooting occurred.
While no arrests have been made yet, the Derby PD has a suspect they are actively pursuing. He is described as a Black male, approximately mid 20s, with a slender build. He has a street name of “D” or possibly “Dee.”
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest or the shooting in general is asked to contact Derby Police at 788-1557, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. Authorities also urge caution and advise not to approach or try to apprehend the person of interest.
“We’re still actively working the case, pursuing everything we can to find [the suspect],” said Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell. “There’s no threat to the public at this time.”