A 28-year-old man died in connection with a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Derby.
At around 2:30 a.m., Derby Police and emergency medical crews responded to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview. Once on scene, they found one individual with a gunshot wound.
The male victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later died.
Derby Police Chief Robert Lee says no arrests have been made at this point as the department continues to investigate the circumstances around the shooting, but did report the incident started with an argument inside the home.