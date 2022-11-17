Crime Scene
Two were injured, one critically so, following a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road on Nov. 15.

First responders arrived to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15, where Derby Police reported a Ford Fusion attempting to turn left was involved in a collision with a Lexus heading west on Madison Avenue.

