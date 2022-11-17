Two were injured, one critically so, following a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Mulberry Road on Nov. 15.
First responders arrived to the scene around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 15, where Derby Police reported a Ford Fusion attempting to turn left was involved in a collision with a Lexus heading west on Madison Avenue.
The 17-year-old male driver of the Lexus sustained minor injuries and did not receive medical transportation, while the 25-year-old male driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to the hospital in serious condition. Madison – from Oak Forest to Rock Road – was closed for several hours following the wreck.
Names of those involved have not been released at this time as Derby PD is still investigating to determine the cause of the accident.