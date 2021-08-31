An on-site testing program for Derby schools students and staff is starting to take shape, with the first of three testing sites opening Aug. 30.
The testing site is at the Educational Support Center, 222 E. Madison Ave., and is open from 6 to 8:30 a.m. on weekdays to allow district students to test for COVID-19 after being identified as a close contact rather than quarantine – if they choose to do so.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty shared an update on the program at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on Aug. 23.
The first year of the testing program is covered by a $668,973 grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), much of which is designated for the staff and equipment necessary to run the testing program.
In total, the district will be able to hire three health room aides, three nurses, one communications specialist, and one COVID aide to run three separate testing sites. As of Aug. 23, the district had on-boarded one COVID aide and was in the process of on-boarding two nurses and one health room aide.
“At a time like this, especially medical individuals, we have had challenges working to get individuals,” Bohaty said.
Under the program, students and staff who are identified as close contacts will be able to choose to take an on-site antigen test each morning before school for a set period of time rather than enter quarantine.
Close contacts who take part in the new option will continue to be able to attend school as long as they remain asymptomatic and maintain consistent negative test results through day eight. Participants also have to wear a mask at school during the testing period.
Those who test positive on an antigen test during the period will have to immediately take a PCR test. This is because an antigen test can pick up other viruses, while the PCR test will narrow down the results and determine if it’s actually COVID-19.
If the PCR test comes back positive, the student or staff must leave school immediately and quarantine per local health guidelines.
“I do actually like the idea that we have this as an option,” Board member Justin Kippenberger said. “I look at it as it could possibly eliminate close-contact quarantine if families want to do this. And I like that it’s optional.”
The second and third testing sites are expected to be up and running by mid- to late-September, at the Carlton Learning Center first and later Wineteer Elementary School. Participants will pull into stalls outside of each testing center, and a staff member will give them a test in their cars.
Once all three testing sites are fully operational, the district plans to expand the testing program to include family members who have a positive case in their family, regardless of whether they are a student or staff member or not.
Bohaty said the testing program could potentially lead to a rise in the cases that the district is detecting, especially early on.
“I think we will see potentially an increase in numbers, and we need to be ready for that,” she said. “If you’re testing all of that number, there could be an additional one, but also in the long run, hopefully it will help decrease the number because you’ve identified them.”
The board approved the testing program 6-0. Board member Mark Tillison was absent.