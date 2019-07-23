Enrollment began Monday at Derby Public Schools, a warning shot to students that their days of swimming, vegging and playing video games all day are coming to an end.
Elementary-school enrollment started Monday and continued Tuesday.
Derby Middle School enrollment will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
High school enrollment runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 July 30 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 31.
Derby High School enrollment will take place at Derby North Middle School because of construction at the high school.
To enroll in kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31. To be a first grader, children must be 6 years old on or before Aug. 31.
Students starting school in Derby for the first time must go to their new school to enroll.
Parents and students must bring the following to enroll:
-
- Proof of residency. Documents that verify the student lives within the boundaries of the Derby school district are required. Examples of accepted documents are a rental receipt, lease agreement, utility bill or a mortgage payment stub.
- Health exam. The district encourages students to have a health exam and to return the information to the school nurse.
- Proof of immunizations. The state requires that students receive immunizations. Students will not be allowed to attend school after Nov. 12 if they don’t comply with state law.
School begins Aug. 13 for all students.