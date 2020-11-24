While the USD 260 Administrative Center has a new address, some of the old traditions are carrying over between buildings – like the featured artwork from Derby students decorating the halls.
For November, the first month in the new building, art will be on display from students at Stone Creek Elementary and Derby High School. They won’t be the only ones featured, though, as high school drawing/painting teacher Brian White’s work will join his students’ in the halls of the administrative center.
Public exhibitions are a rare thing for White, who noted this is the first time his work will be openly on display since he was pursuing his master’s degree in fine arts from Fort Hays State University. It is an opportunity he is looking forward to, though, for his students and himself.
“I wish I would’ve put some more artwork in,” White said. “I think I have two pieces in there. I put in more student work than I did of myself.”
White has been teaching all levels of drawing and painting at Derby High School for three years now, previously having served as the art instructor at Cloud County Community College. The Nebraska native has spent 15 years in education overall, both in his home state and around northwest Kansas – before landing in Sedgwick County.
At an early age, it didn’t take much to fan the flames of White’s creative spark – which initially caused some problems.
“When I was really young, say in kindergarten, I would get in trouble because I’d always draw things on my papers. I was supposed to practice writing my name or something,” White said. “I just kind of naturally gravitated towards drawing and painting early on.”
Between his mother and his kindergarten teacher, a solution was worked out to give White a creative outlet – allowing 15 minutes before school two days a week to follow his artistic pursuits. He hasn’t stopped since.
Though he had no formal art teacher through elementary school, White had multiple pieces selected for the county fair each year (regularly earning blue ribbons). Then, in junior high and high school, he was instructed by decorated Nebraska art teacher Jerome Dubas. He also student taught under Dubas, earning three of his four degrees in Nebraska.
“I always tell people I wasn’t born with a lot of skill – I wasn’t at all – but I was born with a passion to pursue it,” White said. “I just loved it early on and I just wanted to work at it and get better at it.”
On top of finding a passion for art, White admitted it was fairly simple to pursue – as the equipment is rather cheap.
Now passing on what he has learned to DHS students, White noted he seeks to potentially generate an interest in new skills for his pupils.
“You always bring with you that which you’ve experienced into a classroom. You just have to filter it and alter it perhaps in such a way that it could potentially be useful to your students,” White said. “Reading, writing and math, those are survival skills. I teach in the humanities. What I teach is more geared towards understanding yourself and the world around you – how you can cope with it, deal with it or explore it.”
Drawing and painting are inherently subjective, so White said most of what he is trying to evoke in the classroom is a sense of creative problem solving and a greater appreciation for students’ surroundings – encouraging them to always keep their minds open to new ideas.
White admitted he is always searching for inspiration in songs, photos and more. Typically that does not come from the classroom, but he said that is where he does most of his own work now, finding time between classes.
One of his display pieces – a portrait
of Bruce Lee – was completed entirely
on the high school premises over two weeks.
Fantastic as it is to have his work displayed, White hopes the main takeaway from the featured artwork at the administrative center is the outstanding effort being put forth by students around Derby.
“I think it’s a great way to display what’s going on in the art department for sure,” White said.