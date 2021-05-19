Ohio native Kayla Sensenbaugh started May 10 as the Derby Recreation Center’s newest program supervisor.
Sensenbaugh joins the DRC programming staff having previously worked for four and a half years as the recreation operations manager in her hometown of Miamisburg, Ohio. The city has a population of about 20,000.
“I know a few people in the recreation field, and I’ve heard that Derby is a great place to work for,” she said. “So when I saw the position posted, it was right in line with what I’m passionate about, so I decided to apply.”
Sensenbaugh will work primarily to oversee special programs and events, such as Recreation Station and the Derby Free Spirits program.
Sensenbaugh is certified as a parks and recreation professional through the National Parks and Recreation Association. She recently graduated from Clemson University in South Carolina with her master’s degree in parks, recreation and tourism management, with an emphasis on community recreation.
Sensenbaugh said she’s looking forward to getting to know the Derby community.
“I’m new to the area, so I’m super excited to really get to know the community and just have the opportunity to bring new events and programs to the community and help meet needs,” she said. “I’m very passionate about serving people and making sure that everyone has access to all types of leisure activities that will help enhance their quality of life.”