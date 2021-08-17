The sound of music filled Derby’s High Park on Aug. 14.
At least 50 people attended a free music festival held at the park. The festival, called “Happy Days,” was organized by local artist and Derby High School graduate Christian Simmons, class of 2018, as a way to highlight other local talent in the Derby and Wichita area.
Performers used the park’s amphitheater as a stage, with attendees lining the grassy hill in front of it. Performances ran until 11 p.m.
The event also served as an avenue for print artists and other creatives to sell their work. At the top of the hill, artists, clothing designers and other vendors set up shop with tent-covered booths.
Many of the vendors and artists at the festival were also Derby graduates.
A local snow cone truck offered attendees a way to cool down in the mid-August Kansas heat. Eleven artists and bands performed, including High Plains Drifter, Meraki, Garst, Bottlecap Daydream, Zollins, Artst Unknwn and more.
Commemorative t-shirts with “Happy Days 2021” and the festival’s lineup were also available for sale. Simmons hopes to make the festival an annual event in Derby.
Memories of the former Derby Days festival played a role in the creation of Happy Days and inspired the festival’s name.