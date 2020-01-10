Officers for the American Legion Riders Chapter 408 have been selected for 2020. They are, from left: Alvin Hook, historian, John McCullough, veterans affairs, Pete Peterson and Patricia Peterson, sergeant at arms; Brenda Weyand Paul, secretary; Rhonda Hundley, treasurer; Steve Hundley, co-director; and Brian Simpson, director. The group raises funds for children’s hospitals, schools, veterans’ homes, severely wounded service members and scholarships.
Officers for Legion Riders chapter named
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
