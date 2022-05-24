Detective Keith Lunkenheimer of the Derby Police Department was recognized with the Officer of the Year award at the annual Police Banquet on May 16. Lunkenheimer (left) is shown being presented with the award by Police Chief Robert Lee.
Updated: May 24, 2022 @ 11:24 am
