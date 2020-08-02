Mythical beasts will fill the lazy river at Derby’s Rock River Rapids next weekend, as the water park prepares to host the first-ever Dragon Derby at 7 p.m. Aug. 9.
The derby, presented by the Law Offices of Slape and Howard, will see rubber dragons (instead of ducks) racing down the river. Anyone 18 and older is allowed to purchase entries at givebutter.com/DragonDerby2020 starting at $10 for one or $5 each for 25 entries. Proceeds will benefit the Dragon Master Foundation – a pediatric cancer research charity.
A $1,000 grand prize will be awarded to the dragon that scorches the competition, while prizes (including a Green Mountain Grill, Star Wars Lego kit, $250 Disney gift card and more) will also be given to entrants with the second through ninth place finishers. There will also be a prize going to the last dragon to finish – a $250 gas card.
Specially designated entries (including rubber pigs, ducks in suits of armor, etc.) will be automatic winners of various gift cards while also remaining eligible for the placing prizes – with all entries being individually numbered (randomly) prior to race day. Those wanting to compete in the Dragon Derby can purchase entries until midnight on Aug. 7.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, the 2020 Dragon Derby will be a virtual event. The race will be streamed at the Dragon Derby Facebook page (and the fundraising website) starting at 7:45 p.m. Aug. 9. Winners will be announced at approximately 8:15 p.m. and will receive email notification by 5 p.m. Aug. 10 (with prizes to be mailed when possible).
For more information, including full contest rules, visit givebutter.com/DragonDerby2020.