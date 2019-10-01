Derby Fire Department Chief John Turner, center left, is presented a proclamation by Mayor Randy White recognizing Fire Prevention Week, which is from Oct. 6 to Oct. 12. Others, from left, are: Firefighter II Aaron Fent, Firefighter B.J. Parsons, Firefighter Mike Williams, Firefighter Adian Clark, Firefighter Joe Jacobs, Capt. Hector Gonzales and Firefighter Patrick Campa. This year’s theme is “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.” The department plans several educational events each year around the week. Department personnel will visit all Derby district elementary schools, Derby High School, several churches, and daycares to highlight the importance of fire safety. Also, firefighters will give presentations about their trucks and gear, and guide students through the Fire Safety House. The emphasis will be on students creating their own escape plan.
October means Fire Prevention Week is here
- BY DAVID DINELL news1@derbyinformer.com
