Kara Sumner, volunteer, and Joey Jennings, staff member, are the October recipients of the Derby schools' I Make A Difference award.
Sumner received the recognition for her work at Tanglewood Elementary School. A frequent volunteer at Tanglewood, Sumner is the vice president of Parents at Tanglewood (PTO) and fulfills many other duties for the school community.
“She has a strong desire to support staff and ensure they have what they need to give students meaningful learning experiences. Sumner has contributed numerous hours decorating the school for each year’s theme,” reads a district release. “This year alone, she spent at least 50 hours decorating the main bulletin board, the office, the halls, and the media center with the ‘Welcome to the Jungle – Home of the Tigers’ theme.
Outside of her efforts to “jungle-fy” the school, the district said, she puts countless hours into PTO meetings and all items associated with them, including fundraising efforts when needed. The ongoing goal of the parent group at Tanglewood has been to support teachers and fund field trips, so, the group always plans to pay for busing when kids intend to travel. If a teacher has a need, they request it and the parent group works to support teachers with “teacher grants.”
Tanglewood Principal Amy Steadman described Sumner as “a helper, a creator, an imaginator, an innovator, and a do-er,” saying Tanglewood is “so fortunate to have her as part of our Tiger community.”
Jennings received the recognition for his work as a custodian at the Panther Learning Center and Derby High School. Since Jennings cleans in the evenings, he has the opportunity to interact with students in the After Hours program at the PLC, which is for students with individualized education plans (IEPs) who get expelled.
“Since [Jennings] started cleaning this facility, he has always interacted with our students, providing them with encouragement and life lessons,” reads a district release.
One week, a student asked if he could help Jennings clean. He said yes and then the next day the boy asked again. Jennings said that the student had to get some work done and get approval from his teachers first.
Then Jennings spent the last 30 minutes of After Hours showing the boy how to clean, talking about taking pride in his work, explaining the importance of doing a good job at work, and imparting wisdom on him.
“It is abundantly clear that the boy respects Joey and the relationship that is forming between them,” reads a district release.
Jennings takes incredible pride in his work, the district said. He has taken a personal interest in the Panther Learning Center and its students and knows that some students need a different approach. He often reinforces how important it is for them to get their diploma.