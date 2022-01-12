As USD 260 students and staff returned to class at the new Oaklawn Elementary building on Jan. 4, it was a bittersweet moment – more so for some than others.
Oaklawn first grade teacher Tammie Middendorf had been at the school since 1981, a good chunk of the building’s history. Transitioning from the old building to the new building was, admittedly, a little difficult initially.
“The last two or three weeks I probably cried every day thinking, ‘it’s gone.’ It’s not that I’m moving to another building; that building is gone. I can’t go back and see it,” Middendorf said. “Forty-one years, that’s more than half my life was spent in that building.”
Hard as it was to say goodbye to the old building, Middendorf admitted there is a lot of good that comes with the new Oaklawn building. That’s a testament to the efforts of Derby Public Schools to provide the best opportunities for its students.
It’s the little things that stand out, too. Asking her kids what they liked about the new school during the first week, Middendorf said the responses she got ranged from the bigger hallways to the trays in their desks to even just the smell.
For the teachers, the space is a big difference, too – allowing them to facilitate the “purposeful learning” that is a goal of the USD 260 school.
Even before she came to teach at Oaklawn, Middendorf had memories of the old building. When her family first moved to the area, they moved to Oaklawn and she attended the (formerly) neighboring Carlton Junior High. She admitted she would sometimes look out the windows at a swing set between the two schools and think “it’d be kind of neat to be a teacher.”
Middendorf noted she didn’t give too much time to those professional thoughts growing up, but the experience of her two younger brothers helped solidify her path to education.
One of her brothers – Russell, roughly a year older than Middendorf – was suspected of having a learning disability while in second grade before support was as readily available as it is now. Middendorf said he “floated through school” after that. Meanwhile, her younger brother Anthony – was recognized as having a learning disability while enrolled at Derby USD 260’s Cooper Elementary and received the special education services necessary to have success later in life. Seeing the difference in their two experiences helped fuel her passion for teaching.
“I never wanted anybody to have to go through what Russell went through, not having help,” Middendorf said.
After graduating from Emporia State University, Middendorf had a few interviews and one solid offer for a special education position in Anthony. However, she admitted she did not feel comfortable starting a program from scratch as required.
Once the school year started, Middendorf said it was a little odd not having a full-time position, but she didn’t have to wait long for the call from Oaklawn. It came in October 1981 and she has been part of the Derby school district ever since.
“There’s always a purpose and a reason things happen. We don’t always know it right away, but I knew I was supposed to be here,” Middendorf said. “This was my school. This was my fit. This is my family. This is where I’m supposed to be.”
In addition to teaching all 41 years of her career at Oaklawn, Middendorf has taught first grade throughout and she considers her students her “babies.”
Knowing the transient nature of the area, Middendorf said she hopes she has left her students with some good memories and helped put them on the path to success – something she got the chance to see when one of her first-ever students was her father’s nurse during a trip to St. Joseph Hospital.
Prior to the 2020 school year while dealing with some health issues, Middendorf admitted she pondered retirement, but as August approached her anticipation started to build. Through it all, given her own family experiences, her commitment to her students remains strong.
“My role is just to teach them to find out what way they best learn. If they need services or something that I can’t provide, my job is to find out how to get them for them,” Middendorf said. “I want to push them as far as I can. I want them to know that they’re loved, that they’re safe and that no matter where they’re at academically we will take them to the next step.”