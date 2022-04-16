At the April 11 Board of Education meeting, Principal Donna Osborn recognized Oaklawn Elementary staff for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Staff members honored included Karen Peggie, Martha Velazquez (10 years), Stacey Vanderhoff (15 years), Siobhan Fugle, David Moore (20 years), Marilee Kendall (35 years) and Tammie Middendorf (40 years). Additionally, Jill Lewis received the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools. Pictured at the presentation are (left to right) Vanderhoff, Lewis, Fugle, Middendorf, Moore and Principal Osborn. Not pictured: Peggie, Velazquez and Kendall.
Oaklawn staff’s dedicated service highlighted
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
