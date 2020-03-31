Renovations at Oaklawn Elementary School are 3% over budget at the design development phase.
Burke Jones, director of operations at Derby Public Schools, updated school board members about the project at their March 23 meeting. Representatives from SJCF Architecture, the architect for school bond projects, and McCownGordon, the construction manager, also made presentations to the board.
“At this point we’re about 3 percent over budget,” Jones said. “From my experience, 3 to 5% over at design development I’m very comfortable with.”
Travis Huffman, a senior project manager at McCownGordon, said the project calls for a late September construction start date.
Huffman said he expects more interest from trades due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Trades are going to be aggressive,” he said. “I would anticipate more interest than we originally thought.”
That could bring costs down.
Renovations at Oaklawn – part of the $114 million bond project voters approved in 2018 – include 46,932 square feet of new construction. The new building will tie into a portion of the existing school added in a previous bond project, McCownGordon noted in its presentation. Crews will demolish the existing school at the end of construction.
McCownGordon’s estimate at the design development stage is $11,930,910.
“We had some additional bubble classrooms in this facility,” Jones said. “We are looking at two of those classrooms as add alternates. They’re not included in the current base bid price.”
McCownGordon estimated it would cost $239,617 to add the two bubble classrooms.
The district also could save money by demolishing the existing media center instead of creating a stand-alone community building. Keeping the center for a community building is estimated to cost $166,225.