The Oaklawn Improvement District (OID) presented a $2,000 donation to Derby Recreation Commission (DRC) at its Feb. 14 meeting. The DRC has been partners with the OID for many years in providing recreational services to the Oaklawn community.
“We greatly appreciate the Oaklawn Improvement District’s donation to the Derby Recreation Commission. The OID board members are wonderful leaders for the Oaklawn community and we value our partnership tremendously,” said DRC Superintendent Chris Drum. “We are very excited to invest this donation back into the Oaklawn community for future services and special community events.”