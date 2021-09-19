Oaklawn Elementary School students had a chance to freshen up before picture day, thanks to a free event called "Hot dogs and Haircuts" on Sept. 9.
The first-time event was coordinated by the PTO, and haircuts were provided by Revive Spa & Salon and Baus Barber. Four stylists from Revive and one from Baus Barber pitched in.
"The idea was brought up during a PTO meeting and it snowballed from there," said Principal Donna Osborn.
The event provided over 50 students and their siblings free meals and haircuts just in time for picture day.
The PTO plans to host the event each year.
"We were very grateful for everyone who came out to attend and to serve," said Laura Swallow, PTO president. "We were excited to provide this service for our students and community and are looking forward to hosting other such events in the future."