Oaklawn Elementary School participated in the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s annual Pennies for Patients fundraiser program.
In its 12th year participating, Oaklawn set a goal to raise $2,500 from Feb. 22 to March 8. The school more than doubled its goal, raising a total of $5,519.65.
Proceeds help fund research and provide support and resources to local blood cancer patients.
“This program has always had a special place in my heart and I am not sure I always knew why,” said first grade teacher Tammie Middendorf. “In June of last year, I was diagnosed with a blood/bone cancer. I now understand how important it is on a different level than before.”