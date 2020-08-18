The Oaklawn Activity Center will reopen its doors to the public after a near six-month hiatus.
Having temporarily shut the doors to the Derby Recreation Center (reopened on May 26) and OAC in mid-March, the Derby Recreation Commission has agreed that both facilities should be up and running by Sept. 8.
The reopening of the facility and the start of the Oaklawn Afterschool Program were both unanimously approved, 5-0, at the Aug. 11 board meeting.
Since temporarily closing on March 16, the OAC has only been used for private rentals and specialized programming.
The date coincides with the opening of the USD 260 school year. The sessions will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on weekdays. New safety instructions will be made as well as the possibility of capacity limits while the facility is open.
“We feel [this program] is a critical service for the residents of USD 260,” DRC superintendent Chris Drum added.
Drum said that reopening for the program will require staffing at normal operating hours. Facility Services will also be required to clean the facility after each day’s use.
Add in the use of building utilities and Drum said he and his staff felt it was time to offer OAC services to the public with reduced hours. Prior to COVID-19, the facility was open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. The closing time won’t change; however, it will not open until 2 p.m. for public usage. The DRC superintendent indicated the reduced hours will help monitor costs of running the facility.
Multiple board members expressed questions toward operating costs of the OAC. Understanding there are roughly 165 kids (approximately 120 currently) that are a part of the Afterschool Program in a typical year, board member Eric Tauer cited 2019 data that showed only three to five customers per hour inside the OAC.
“Obviously we can’t do anything for this first semester because I’m committed to the Afterschool Program,” Tauer said. “I question, though, whether it needs to be done at the [OAC] or if it can be done at Oaklawn or Cooper Elementary.”
Drum indicated that they’d explore the idea, but no action was taken to move the programming for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.