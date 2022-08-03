Oaklawn strategic plan

The Public Policy & Management Center and Wichita State University conducted research in the Oaklawn community and the uses of the Oaklawn Activities Center. The research team presented the DRC Board with a strategic plan recommendation for the future of the center at the DRC Board Retreat on July 25.

The Derby Recreation Commission believed they had the recipe for success when opening the Oaklawn Activities Center. As patrons have trailed off, partially due to a pandemic and financial hardship, the DRC staff was hit with the hard reality that an assessment was needed to understand the needs and values of the Oaklawn community.

Enter the Public Policy & Management Center at Wichita State University, who stepped in to conduct six months of research on Oaklawn and developed a strategic plan recommendation for the DRC. The research and results were presented at the DRC Board Retreat on July 25. It looked into a wide array of information about the Oaklawn community, including employment, diversity and socioeconomic status.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.