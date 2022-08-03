The Derby Recreation Commission believed they had the recipe for success when opening the Oaklawn Activities Center. As patrons have trailed off, partially due to a pandemic and financial hardship, the DRC staff was hit with the hard reality that an assessment was needed to understand the needs and values of the Oaklawn community.
Enter the Public Policy & Management Center at Wichita State University, who stepped in to conduct six months of research on Oaklawn and developed a strategic plan recommendation for the DRC. The research and results were presented at the DRC Board Retreat on July 25. It looked into a wide array of information about the Oaklawn community, including employment, diversity and socioeconomic status.
The study used events, surveys and discussions to generate the values of the Oaklawn community as well as identify the strengths and weaknesses of the DRC’s involvement in the community to develop a plan that would target the needs in the area.
The Oaklawn Activities Center was renovated in 2009, but the membership involvement has dropped 68.8 percent in the last four years. The shutdown of COVID-19 and changes in financial resources are two primary contributors to the decline in usage. The concerning decrease in patrons at the activities center was the key motivator in discussions on what to do with the building.
Results from the study found that the fitness center itself might not be a driving factor for the DRC’s services in Oaklawn. As the research team started to learn more about the area, they found a sense of togetherness in the Oaklawn community, and access to events or classes on topics like mental health could provide more value.
In surveys and observations, the study found that one of the most prominent emphases for many was the youth in the community. Some of the most successful programs and classes revolved around the youth. Leading the charge was the after-school program, which was the most successful program in Oaklawn. It brought together nearly 141 students between Oaklawn Elementary and Cooper Elementary.
Educating the youth was a consistent phrase among the top priorities of parents. The first goal presented in the strategic plan was to facilitate positive experiences for youth to enrich their childhood. The plan included a community-oriented schedule to help promote youth sports inside of Oaklawn, work with its community partners, and continue to build on the success of the after-school program.
The research showed that the longest length of residency in Oaklawn is between ome to five years and the highest response on why an individual has not used the OAC is because they were unaware it existed. DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said he has heard feedback that people in the community think the activities center is a part of the school district, so it has inadvertently created a misunderstanding of what the center offers. Targeting the adults in the community was a big priority of the strategic plan with the idea of identifying new programs specifically for adults and developing a plan to contact new residents within the first three months of residency in Oaklawn.
The research found that community events were extremely beneficial for the community. The plan suggested creating events in Oaklawn that would increase participation and keep the DRC a prevalent face in the community. In the discussions following the presentation, the DRC staff brainstormed different ways events could be held around the OAC that would bring people into the building to see what the activities center offers.
One of the biggest strengths the DRC holds in the Oaklawn area is its community partners. Some of the biggest partners are Parents as Teachers, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office, and the Food Pantry, all of which have been successful. Keeping these partners engaged and willing to help serve Oaklawn was a big priority in the strategic plan. The biggest objective was to establish consistent communication methods with its partners.
Even though education programs and community partners have been the bright spot of the OAC, the feedback from the community showed there was a misconception of the purpose of the activities center, so some people might not be aware of all it has to offer. Establishing solid communication and increasing awareness of what the OAC provides is a key goal in the strategic plan. This process includes targeted marketing and social media to display the amenities at the activities center.
The final goal was targeted at operations to develop an operational structure that supports growth in Oaklawn. The main objectives are to increase facility check-ins by 10 percent annually. A few of the strategies discussed were aimed at observing daily hours, price of membership and working to secure funding and grant opportunities.
There is a strong desire to work hard to emphasize the work in the Oaklawn community, and the DRC board expressed a commitment to serving the community.
“We have a responsibility to serve that community,” Drum said. “That is inside USD 260, and we serve USD 260. It may look a lot different, it may not be in that building, but we have that responsibility.”
In discussions following the presentation, the Derby board shared thoughts on the strategic plan and began to formulate its next steps. There is a long way to go to implement a full plan but the staff will likely bring the strategic plan to the DRC Board in August to begin the process.
