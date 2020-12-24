The Derby Recreation Commission recently received a $15,000 grant to support the Oaklawn Activity Center (OAC) Afterschool Program.
The Beach Family Foundation awarded the Derby Recreation Commission $15,000 to expand the Afterschool Program’s recreation and enrichment with the addition of clubs.
With these expanded offerings, the DRC will strive to give students a brighter future and an increased appetite for learning.
Students who are involved in extracurricular activities have better educational and social outcomes than those who aren’t. DRC hopes to provide these opportunities with these programs.
“This is a program we have wanted to include in the Afterschool Program for many years now and with the funds provided we are very excited for this opportunity,” said Assistant Program Director Dee Anna Claytor. Implementation of clubs will begin February 2021.
Clubs will be split into two categories – general and specialty – and be available to all youth who attend the Afterschool Psrogram. Board games, running and sports club are examples of general. Specialty clubs will bring in organizations such as martial arts, STEM, cooking and drama to speak and meet with students. Club time will be worked into the daily routine from 4 to 5 p.m. each day.