When Vaughn Nun began his service with the Derby City Council 14 years ago, he went in set on the idea that there would be a definite end date.
That time has come, as Nun is not seeking reelection this fall, leaving an open seat to fill on the city council representing Derby’s 2nd Ward.
Originally, Nun said he had intended to serve two full terms (after coming on board initially to fill a partial term), but wanting to see a few plans progress led him to seek a third term in 2017. Now, though, he said he is ready to let some other Derby community members make that investment.
“It’s time, I think, for some other folks with some other ideas to step in and come forward,” Nun said.
Nun came to Derby in 1988, being assigned to McConnell AFB while serving with the U.S. Air Force. Upon retiring, with his kids entrenched in the Derby schools at that point, he and his wife (Susan) decided to stay.
The Nebraska native was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the city council in 2007 after having served on the Derby Planning Commission for a couple of years – with civic service being engrained in him from the model his father set.
“Public service has always meant a lot to me. My father served on the city council in the community where he retired,” Nun said. “I just thought, since I was no longer in the service, doing something for the community I lived in was a good extension.”
From the time Nun moved to Derby, he has seen a lot of change – like Rock Road expanding from the two-lane street it was originally, the edges of the city extending beyond Meadowlark Avenue, the Derby Marketplace business boom and more.
Seeing the growth of Derby, Nun wanted to be proactive and help shape that for the betterment of the community he has come to call home.
“People love Derby as a community [where it’s] good to raise families, good to live in. There were people that didn’t want to see a change, but change was coming so best to be out front with that and try to be involved with that change so it’s an orderly change,” Nun said. “That was kind of my impetus to get into it, to make it an orderly change, maintain the quality of life that we were accustomed to and kind of expand where possible.”
Whether through his work as a financial consultant at TruePoint Financial in Derby or his time in the Air Force, there is a certain focus he has brought to his roles – including on the city council – in an effort to best help those he serves.
“I’m a detail-oriented person. All through my 21 years in the service, I was in jobs that required you to be pretty detailed with things,” Nun said. “It just kind of is the approach I use when I do city work. I try to go through it, check the details and make sure I think it’s on firm footing and go forward with it.”
Transitioning off of the city council, Nun said he intends to use his additional free time for more travel – as he made it a point to schedule such plans around city council meetings.
Over the years, Nun said he has been grateful to work with tremendous city staff and fellow council members. He noted, too, he has been glad to see the passion of Derby citizens speaking out on issues or coming forward to provide input on city projects.
While Nun admitted it would be easy to point to development projects – like the parks or new fire station – as some of the proudest moments of his service to the city of Derby, it’s something much more personal that stands out to him. On an individual level, he noted he has
been happy to help citizens in need when they have nowhere to turn – as that fit with the overall role he sought to fill in his time on the Derby City Council.
“My approach from day one, when I first tried to run for city council, I wanted to do what was best for the citizens of Ward 2 who elected me, but overall what’s best for the city,” Nun said. “All my decisions that I’ve ever made, whether I’ve been for something or against it, are based on what I felt made the most sense for the citizens here.”