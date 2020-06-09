While COVID-19 forced a change in plans for several events hosted by the DRC in conjunction with the Derby Health Collaborative, Wellness Coordinator Debbie Williams announced that a number of those recently got new dates.
The community baby shower originally scheduled for June 6 will now be taking place on Sept. 12 at the Oaklawn Activity Center. Through the event, the health collaborative partners with the Sedgwick County Health Department, Wesley, KCSL and KIDS to educate pregnant women and their support systems on safe sleep. Based on availability, the community baby shower will provide either a portable crib or wearable blanket to pregnant women who complete the safe sleep training.
As for the Let’s DiaBeat This health expo initially slated for May 27, that event has been moved to Oct. 21 at Madison Avenue Central Park. The expo will include health screenings, cooking demonstrations and featured speakers, and exhibit the latest diabetes care methods all in an effort to inform community members and those at risk about pre-diabetes and diabetes.