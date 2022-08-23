Transportation Development

Improvements to Rock Road from the north city limits to 55th Street are among the many ways Derby is pursuing economic development through infrastructural investments.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Presenting to the Derby City Council at its Aug. 9 meeting, Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires shared an economic development update he had recently taken before the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.

While Squires hit on a number of key projects (i.e., STAR bond district development, renewed Quiet Zone efforts, the city’s new commercial facade improvement program, etc.), he was quick to point out the crucial role of infrastructure in it all. The “mother’s milk of development,” Derby is currently in the thick of several major infrastructure projects.

