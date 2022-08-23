Presenting to the Derby City Council at its Aug. 9 meeting, Assistant City Manager for Development Dan Squires shared an economic development update he had recently taken before the Wichita Area Metropolitan Planning Organization.
While Squires hit on a number of key projects (i.e., STAR bond district development, renewed Quiet Zone efforts, the city’s new commercial facade improvement program, etc.), he was quick to point out the crucial role of infrastructure in it all. The “mother’s milk of development,” Derby is currently in the thick of several major infrastructure projects.
Derby’s top transportation infrastructure priority currently, Squires said, is the ARC95 bridge project. The project is intended to create a grade-separated crossing over the railroad along K-15, from 95th Street west to U.S. 81. Additionally, the ARC95 project would seek to alleviate some of the congestion at the 47th Street and K-15 intersection south of Derby.
Recently, Squires attended a Kansas Infrastructure Summit in Wichita intended to educate and set up a hub for communities across the state to access federal funding available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – helping to outline what does and doesn’t qualify.
“ARC95, to me, is a shining star of a project that would be a great bipartisan infrastructure law (BIL) project or a KDOT project because there’s so many different communities that it impacts and helps,” Squires said. “I think it’s a strong contender for some type of BIL funding.”
Other projects Squires said Derby could seek BIL funding for include the water and wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
Human and material resource availability were among the concerns raised during the summit, and part of why the related Kansas Infrastructure Hub was created – to establish regional partnerships and more easily facilitate potential projects. That is something Derby has already done in regards to the ARC95 project, partnering and getting support from Clearwater, Haysville, Mulvane and Rose Hill, with Sedgwick County also on board.
Squires said ARC95 has already been made a priority project with the regional South Central Kansas Transportation Coalition, with the next meeting of that organization set to discuss partnerships. Having partners already on board, the local significance of the ARC95 project has been made clear.
“Transportation in and out of Derby is not a Derby issue anymore. We’ve become a regional hub for retail, employment, medical access and things like that. Having that access to Derby is important to the communities around us because they’re not going to Wichita for a lot of those services anymore,” Squires said. “Obviously it’s important to us, but there’s a reason that Mulvane, Clearwater, Haysville and Rose Hill are all on board supporting ARC95. It’s because transportation around the south half of Sedgwick County is important to all of us.”
Sedgwick County also recently applied for a RAISE grant to fund the ARC95 design (estimated at $10-$12 million), while Squires said regional partners will also be looking to re-engage with the Kansas Department of Transportation for IKE funding. ARC95 was not among the latest IKE projects recently approved.
Closer to a start date and more focused on Derby, the city will also be taking on projects to improve two of its primary corridors – Rock Road and K-15.
Design work is currently in progress for the south portion of the K-15 Area Plan, which would primarily add a signalized intersection to create safer access to Walmart. Designs for a reconstruction of Rock Road, from the city limits north to 55th Street, are scheduled in the capital improvement plan for 2023. Both have been approved for WAMPO funding (more than $10 million total) given their regional impact, especially the latter.
“That Rock Road corridor serves a lot more than just Derby. It’s high traffic and it was a needed improvement,” Squires said.
For the K-15 Area Plan, work is expected to be bid in 2024 while the Squires said construction is estimated to start on the Rock Road improvements in 2026.