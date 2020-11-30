Tammy Coughlin and Thuy Pham are the November recipients of the school district’s “I Make A Difference" award.
Coughlin, a volunteer at Derby High, is this month’s winner of the volunteer IMAD award. She was nominated by a former student who spoke about the positive impact she had on his life.
“Tammy goes above and beyond to make sure students are always learning and encourages positive financial decisions and management,” reads a district release. “Tammy’s positive attitude, hard work and care for students are appreciated and valued by many.”
Pham, an employee in the district’s technology department, is this month’s winner of the staff IMAD award. Pham is said to work diligently across many responsibilities to “ensure staff across the district have what they need in support of educating our students.”
“During an ever-changing and often trying time, Thuy has helped the district become as prepared as possible to manage challenges that may arise from virtual, hybrid and in-person learning,” reads a district release.