For Derby’s orchestra, band and vocal music teachers, the show must go on – even if the show has to go virtual.
Take Derby High School’s drumline, for example. Stuck at home, Victoria Griffitt, band teacher and drumline coach, had the drumline use whatever equipment they had at home – even if it was just practice pads – to record themselves performing.
“I said ‘Use whatever, we’ll make it work,’” Griffitt said.
Griffitt took the students’ recordings and cut them together in a computer program, which was a new experience for her. Once she got the hang of it, the end result was good, but a little too serious.
“I thought ‘This is not how our normal performances go,” Griffitt said. “[Usually] everyone’s smiling and happy. So that’s when I thought about dancing.”
Working with the district’s communications director, Katie Carlson, Griffitt got Derby families to record themselves dancing to the drumline beat. The end result was much more energetic.
Griffitt is one of many Derby music teachers who has adapted their classes to COVID-19. Though at-home learning has been a change for every teacher, music teachers had some extra difficulties thrown at them – for one, finding a sense of time and tempo over laggy internet connections.
Alexa Blackburn, an elementary and middle school orchestra teacher, lives out in the country, so she had an especially difficult time.
“There’s a lot of faces freezing and not being able to hear my students because of the lag,” Blackburn said. “And so for teaching music, when you have multiple people making sounds, or if I wanted to play along with a student, it would be a mess.”
But it wasn’t all bad. Despite the challenges of online music learning, Blackburn’s students have continued to impress her.
“I have to brag on one of my students,” Blackburn said. “She is a violist, and she took a bunch of music from Phantom of the Opera and learned different clefs for different instruments on just one instrument and recorded all the parts and played them together. She learned all the clefs, which usually takes quite a while, in just a few days.”
Like Griffitt’s drumline, Blackburn has shared some of her students’ videos online. She said the goal of posting the videos was to keep her students inspired and “focused on something fun.”
“We just clicked that share button over and over, just to bring some smiles and to not be so focused on how this pandemic is taking over the world,” Blackburn said.
Derby music students had to adjust to a new normal to end the school year, but most weren’t self-pitying about it. Some even went out of their way to show their appreciation for the extra work and creativity the teachers put in – just ask Derby North Middle school vocal music teacher Rebecca Beard.
Beard received positive messages from students who wanted her to know her hard work didn’t go unnoticed.
“Mrs. Beard, I think we all can agree that the coronavirus stole our fourth quarter in a very unfair way,” one student wrote in an email. “We should’ve had choir tour, variety show, Worlds of Fun, the talent show, and so much more. There were so many things that we missed, but despite that, we made some new memories. We had a sing-a-long on Zoom, for goodness sake. And through this crazy quarantine and six-feet-away stuff, you would always show up to class with a smile on your face and a good song to sing with us … I can’t wait to make some new memories next year with you!”
Another wrote: “I like your bright spirit all the time and you have A LOT of patience like a ton. You can also sing reallyyy good.”
Beard said that in a normal school year, feedback is rare, so “those [comments] just meant the world.”
“You have hoops you have to jump through as a teacher, especially recently,” Beard said. “To read that makes it all worth it. That’s what we’re here for – the students. It’s all for them. It was just very, very sweet to hear that.”
All three music teachers said that despite everything thrown at students and teachers this year, one thing shined through: the music.
“During this time, it really became evident at how much the arts are important to life, and how much joy and needed distraction they can bring,” Blackburn said. “Music is part of human life, it always has been, and I think it really did bring some hope and positivity to Derby.”