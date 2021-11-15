As part of PBS Kansas’ annual Veterans Coming Home Salute, Derby’s John Noonan was presented with a Distinguished Veterans Coming Home Service Award at a ceremony on Nov. 6. The event honors Kansas veterans who demonstrated outstanding service to their country, fellow veterans and their communities.
Noonan, a Navy veteran, was recognized for his tireless commitment to playing “Taps” to support Department of Defense military funeral honors. Pictured with him after receiving the award are (left to right) Derby City Council Member Rocky Cornejo, Noonan, Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell and Derby Mayor Randy White.