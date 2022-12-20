To get all the family in on the celebration, kids can take part in the Derby Recreation Commission’s Noon Year’s Eve event on Dec. 31. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to noon at the rec center.
Games, snacks, party hats, whistles and a photo booth will be provided. Kids will also be able to enjoy a noon countdown and balloon drop at the early New Year’s Eve celebration. The event is open to children ages 10 and under. Cost is $5 per child. To register, visit derbyrec.com or call 788-3781 for more information.