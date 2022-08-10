While the summer months traditionally provide ample time for fishing, Derby’s proximity to the Arkansas River also offers an opportunity to take part in one of the more unique aspects of the hobby – hand fishing, or noodling.
Interested parties are able to go hand fishing from June 15 through the end of August. In Kansas, hand fishing is allowed the entire length of the Arkansas River, at all federal reservoirs (from beyond 150 yards of the dam to the upper end of federal property), and on the Kansas River from its origin downstream to its confluence with the Missouri River.
A permit ($27.50 for all ages) is required, but other than that there is not much equipment necessitated outside of your hand, according to Sean Lawson. Lawson, the oldest son of Derby High Fishing Club sponsor Matt VanBoening, now lives in Haysville and has gone hand fishing on multiple occasions. The only gear he noted others may take when hand fishing is a stringer (so as not to lose the fish once caught).
Hand fishing is only legal when it comes to flathead catfish in Kansas, but Lawson admitted it is quite the experience. For first timers, he recommended going with a group – both for safety reasons (to not get dragged under) and help in making the catch, blocking escape routes. Once novice hand fishers make the first catch, he said it’s easy to get hooked.
“It’s just a rush. Once you go actually catch ‘em with your hand, it’s a totally different experience,” Lawson said. “For me, it’s a lot more interesting that just putting a chunk of
chicken liver on a hook and watching your line sit in the water for who knows how long before
With concrete lining several banks along the Arkansas River, Lawson noted there are plenty of prime locations to find catfish beds in holes where they will lay their eggs, so there is no shortage of spots to try hand fishing.
Lawson noted timing is key, as hand fishing will typically yield the best results during the hottest part of the day (anywhere between 1 and 6 p.m.).
“That’s when they’re going to be looking for some of that cooler water and shade, usually up along the banks somewhere,” Lawson said.
Noodling can be “pretty nerve-wracking” for first timers, Lawson admitted, but he said it is not too challenging for those wanting to get into the unique subsection of fishing.
Getting back into the mindset is always a bit of an adjustment the first time he goes each season, Lawson said. While he knows the interest can be hit or miss, the ease of access is a big reason he encourages anyone out there to dive in.
“I think everybody that’s interested in fishing should give it a try once,” Lawson said. “It’s a whole different experience that not a lot of people have the drive or interest to get out and do, but all you have to do is buy a $27 permit, get a pair of shorts and go get in the river.”