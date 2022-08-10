Noodling

Hand fishing, or noodling, is allowed to catch catfish along the full length of the nearby Arkansas River from June 15 through Aug. 31.

 COURTESY

While the summer months traditionally provide ample time for fishing, Derby’s proximity to the Arkansas River also offers an opportunity to take part in one of the more unique aspects of the hobby – hand fishing, or noodling.

Interested parties are able to go hand fishing from June 15 through the end of August. In Kansas, hand fishing is allowed the entire length of the Arkansas River, at all federal reservoirs (from beyond 150 yards of the dam to the upper end of federal property), and on the Kansas River from its origin downstream to its confluence with the Missouri River.

