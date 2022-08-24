The city of Derby is continuing to accept nominations for its second annual Neighbor of the Year and Neighborhood of the Year awards. The program is intended to highlight and recognize work done by neighborhood leaders and residents in 2021 or prior to Sept. 15, 2022.
Any resident-led neighborhood or Derby resident can be nominated. A panel of judges will determine the winners and each honoree will receive an award certificate. Their name will be added to a plaque in City Hall and they will also be recognized at a Derby City Council meeting.