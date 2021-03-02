The Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission, Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association and Kansas Farm Bureau, in compliance with USDA Agricultural Marketing Service process, seeks candidates for the Sorghum Checkoff Board.
Two Kansas positions are open. For each vacancy, two candidates must be submitted. The appointments are made by the Secretary of Agriculture at USDA.
The organizations are conducting this search widely and seek assistance identifying any and all interested farmers who want to serve their industry. Candidates should contact Jesse McCurry before March 24, 2021, at 785-477-9474 or jesse@ksgrainsorghum.org.